CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

