CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 834 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

