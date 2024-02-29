CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $618,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

ED stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.