CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

FIS opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.