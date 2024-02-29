CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

