CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.99 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

