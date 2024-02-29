CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,152,000 after buying an additional 223,447 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

