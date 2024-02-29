CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,782 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.0% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 263,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 6.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 25.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

