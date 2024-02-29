CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 229 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

