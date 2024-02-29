CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.