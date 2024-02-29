CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Get Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.