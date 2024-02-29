CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

