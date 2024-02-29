CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,448 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,499,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,390,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 82.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,914,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,854 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

INTC opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

