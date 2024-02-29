Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Glenn Hedde Sells 666 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Hedde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

CUBI stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

