Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

