Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $270.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $273.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

