Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.72. 190,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 135,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Cronos Group Stock Down 8.2 %

Cronos Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 30.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

