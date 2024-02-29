Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.98 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $43.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

