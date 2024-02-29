Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Raises Dividend to GBX 62 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Croda International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,689 ($59.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,797.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,785.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,309.35, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46).

Get Croda International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.96) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.