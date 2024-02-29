Croda International Plc (CRDA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 62 on May 29th

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Croda International Stock Performance

LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,689 ($59.47) on Thursday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46). The company has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,309.35, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,797.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,785.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

