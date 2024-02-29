Critical Comparison: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -35.70% -10.18% -0.27% AppLovin 10.84% 23.67% 6.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.14 -$804.80 million ($5.06) -0.39 AppLovin $2.63 billion 7.39 $354.94 million $1.00 58.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AppLovin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 2 2 0 2.00 AppLovin 1 3 11 0 2.67

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $50.04, suggesting a potential downside of 13.73%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Rackspace Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

