Critical Comparison: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $492.68 million 7.44 -$123.41 million ($4.05) -29.20 Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 211.79 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -3.83

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -25.05% -56.38% -28.63% Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iRhythm Technologies and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $135.11, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats iRhythm Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

