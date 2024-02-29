Critical Analysis: Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.02 $18.66 million $0.88 5.51

Analyst Ratings

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 1 5 0 2.83

CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 118.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% CompoSecure 4.62% -9.52% 45.78%

Summary

CompoSecure beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating



Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About CompoSecure



CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

