Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 7,959 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

