Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $315,556.57 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

