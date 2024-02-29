Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.15. 57,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,241. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,018 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 784.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

