Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 3.1%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $70.05. Approximately 99,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 525,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

