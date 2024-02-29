Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Transcat were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Transcat by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transcat Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

