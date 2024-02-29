Covestor Ltd Sells 1,114 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

