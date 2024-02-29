Covestor Ltd Has $35,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 35,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 33.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 590,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.