Covestor Ltd Has $33,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

