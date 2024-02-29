Covestor Ltd Has $30,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 1,148,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 969,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,780,000.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

