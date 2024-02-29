Covestor Ltd Grows Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $17.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

