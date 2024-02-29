Covestor Ltd Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 30.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,111,000 after acquiring an additional 70,096 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

