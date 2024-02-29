Covestor Ltd Buys 231 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 285.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,779,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

