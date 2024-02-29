Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,171. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $132,871 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

