CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jean Macino Sells 3,130 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CorVel Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $247.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.60. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $265.14.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
