Corton Capital Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
NYSE CXM traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,759. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
