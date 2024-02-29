Corton Capital Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,759. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

