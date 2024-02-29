Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $82.16. 188,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

