Corton Capital Inc. Sells 18,004 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH remained flat at $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

