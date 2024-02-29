Corton Capital Inc. Sells 12,752 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,116 shares of company stock worth $10,232,094 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 935,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

