Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.