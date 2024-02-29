Corton Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.81. 376,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.57 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,651 shares of company stock worth $41,462,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.