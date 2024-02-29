Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.