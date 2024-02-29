Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 4,109 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth $93,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $475,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,034,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,151,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 186,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

