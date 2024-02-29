Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 1,665 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $88.54. 34,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,265. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

