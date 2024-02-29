Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.24. 293,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

