Corton Capital Inc. Invests $429,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 535,486 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after buying an additional 524,070 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,033. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Six Flags Entertainment

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.