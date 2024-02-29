Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after acquiring an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock remained flat at $11.76 during trading on Thursday. 216,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.