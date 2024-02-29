Corton Capital Inc. Has $435,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

ANET stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.81. The company had a trading volume of 376,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,426. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,651 shares of company stock worth $41,462,038 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.